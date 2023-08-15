The Northwestern University Center for Public Safety recently honored ASP Lieutenant Philip L. Hydron with the prestigious Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award.
The award was presented at the conclusion of a 10-week training program conducted by the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) in Nashville, Tennessee. Lt. Hydron and ASP’s Lt. Aaron Easley graduated from the program, hosted by Belmont University.
“The Kreml Award is given to the student who best displays the dedication, devotion, ethics, sense of justice, and other attributes that exemplify the kind of leadership that is needed in today’s law enforcement community,” Michelle Camden, executive director of the Northwestern School of Professional Studies, said. “Throughout the class, Philip L. Hydron consistently demonstrated an excellence in these qualities and characteristically distinguished himself in these areas and therefore was selected by his classmates to be the recipient of the Kreml Award for the #550th SPSC class.”
Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said: “I couldn’t be prouder of both Lt. Hydron and Lt. Easley. I am in awe of their honorable work in the field and the sacrifices they make every day. I’m not surprised that Lt. Hydron was a standout during SPSC training because I have seen his leadership in action.”
