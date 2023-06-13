During a routine traffic stop Monday on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police seized approximately 50,000 Fentanyl pills and a firearm. The street value of the illegally manufactured drugs is estimated to be more than $2 million.
“There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation,” ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. “We’re so proud of our Troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans.”
The driver and a passenger were taken into custody after a Trooper stopped the vehicle at around 8 a.m. for an improper lane change between Protho Junction and the I-440 interchange. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper seized 11.83 pounds or 5 kilograms of Fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. One kilo of Fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Even 2 milligrams of Fentanyl can be lethal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.
