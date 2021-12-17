Austin Fisher, a graduate of the Agriculture Equipment Technology and Power Sports Technology programs at ASU-Beebe, placed third in the Power Equipment Technology category at the National SkillsUSA Competition. Fisher was awarded a banner, medal, and approximately $2,600 in equipment. Pictured from left are Shawn Taillon,Department Head for Agriculture Equipment Technology; Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe Chancellor; Fisher; Ron Snyder, Regional Career Center Power Sports Instructor; Dr. Cheryl Wiedmaier, Dean of Career Education Division; LaShanda Owens, Campus Operations Manager for ASU-Beebe Searcy Campus and ASU-Beebe at Little Rock Air Force Base; and Gene Wells, Classroom Assistant.