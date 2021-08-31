The Arkansas State University-Beebe Office of Career Services and the Business program have collaborated to create the “Vanguard Career Closet,” an initiative that supplies clothing for interviews and other career-related events for ASU-Beebe students.
The project opens in Spring 2022 and will provide access to new and gently used professional attire for interviews, career fairs, student leadership events, and more. The Vanguard Career Closet will be located in the Business Building, Room 146, on the Beebe campus.
To be eligible to select an outfit from the Vanguard Career Closet, students will complete a short Canvas course called the “Career-Readiness Academy” where they will learn job search strategies, how to write a cover letter and resume, how to successfully interview, and how to understand an employment compensation and benefits package.
Once students have completedthe Career-Readiness Academy they will print a certificate to redeem at the Vanguard Career Closet for a free professional outfit. Students can also continue to work with Career Services to develop a professional resume and conduct a mock interview.
“Students may return clothes to the closet for others to use, but are encouraged to keep what they find in order to build their professional wardrobe,” said Jason Henry, Director of Student Engagement. “The sustainability piece is also really important. We are proud to be able to help to repurpose clothes in this needed way.”
The Vanguard Career Closet is supported through generous donations from students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members. Donations are currently needed to build the closet.
Items needed include business suits, blouses, skirts, dress shirts, professional slacks, blazers, ties, belts, shoes, and professional bags and purses.
“As students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members rotate their closets each season and identify items they no longer wear, we would love for them to consider donating them to the Vanguard Career Closet for another student,” said Tonia Spradlin, Assistant Professor of Business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.