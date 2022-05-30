Two hundred students earned academic distinction during the Spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade point average to be named on the Chancellor’s List. Students included on the Deans’ List must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA. The lists are composed of students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, the Little Rock Air Force Base, and online campus locations.
Chancellor’s List
Area students named to the Chancellor’s List included:
Drasco – Bryar Cousins
Heber Springs – Abigail Dycus, Harrison Hestir, Malachi Miller, Jared Seymore, Nathan Surles
Quitman – Andrea Perez Benitez
Rose Bud – Logan Gorham, Hope Hartle, Ashley King, Lane Vinson
Russell – Savannah Adams
Tumbling Shoals – Wayden Hemphill
Wilburn – Aunikarose Bradley, Austin Siler
Deans’ List
Area students named to the Deans’ List included :
Drasco - Nicholas Sartain
Edgemont – Caitlin Amos
Greenbrier – Allison Evans, Avery Litton
Heber Springs – Hailey Carson, Waverlee Decker, Kennedy DuFour, Christal Fleming, Angela Hampton, Colin Parson, Amy Strackbein, Zoie Rose
Locust Grove - Elijah Woodward
Pleasant Plains - Joel Carpenter
Quitman – Briley Chandler, Braden Magness, Mitchell Mead, Zachary Shue
Romance - Kailey Terry, Chastity Weeks
Rose Bud – Dimitria Purcell
Shirley – Dustin Lott
