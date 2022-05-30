Two hundred students earned academic distinction during the Spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade point average to be named on the Chancellor’s List. Students included on the Deans’ List must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA. The lists are composed of students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, the Little Rock Air Force Base, and online campus locations.

Chancellor’s List

Area students named to the Chancellor’s List included:

Drasco – Bryar Cousins

Heber Springs – Abigail Dycus, Harrison Hestir, Malachi Miller, Jared Seymore, Nathan Surles

Quitman – Andrea Perez Benitez

Rose Bud – Logan Gorham, Hope Hartle, Ashley King, Lane Vinson

Russell – Savannah Adams

Tumbling Shoals – Wayden Hemphill

Wilburn – Aunikarose Bradley, Austin Siler

Deans’ List

Area students named to the Deans’ List included :

Drasco - Nicholas Sartain

Edgemont – Caitlin Amos

Greenbrier – Allison Evans, Avery Litton

Heber Springs – Hailey Carson, Waverlee Decker, Kennedy DuFour, Christal Fleming, Angela Hampton, Colin Parson, Amy Strackbein, Zoie Rose

Locust Grove - Elijah Woodward

Pleasant Plains - Joel Carpenter

Quitman – Briley Chandler, Braden Magness, Mitchell Mead, Zachary Shue

Romance - Kailey Terry, Chastity Weeks

Rose Bud – Dimitria Purcell

Shirley – Dustin Lott

