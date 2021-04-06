In April, Baptist Health Community Outreach will offer a variety of free health and wellness classes from the convenience of your computer or mobile device. Classes typically last one hour.
The following courses can be accessed through Google Meet so that participants can watch the presentation and interact with the presenters:
Virtual CPR Family and Friends on Thursday, April 8, at 5 p.m.
Cooking with Community Outreach on Thursday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Plant-Based Diets and Diabetes on Monday, April 19, at 2 p.m.
Infant and Child First Aid on Thursday, April 22, at 5 p.m.
Diabetes Support Group on Thursday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m.
Spring Cooking Demonstration on Friday, April 30, at 11:30 a.m.
A complete schedule with details on class topics and how to join classes can be found at baptist-health.com/community-outreach and through the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page under the “Events” section.
