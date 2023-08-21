Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs has been granted an outstanding five-star overall hospital rating by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS).
“While we do not set out to earn awards, it is nice to be recognized for our efforts to provide all of our best for the patients and their families we serve,” said Kevin Storey, the hospital’s president. “We are honored to receive this recognition and are committed to maintaining our high standard of compassionate care and exceeding the expectations of our patients.”
Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs has been committed to serving Heber Springs and surrounding communities since its opening in 1968. The hospital, which became part of Baptist Health in 1996 and moved to its current location in 2007, has 25 licensed beds.
Baptist Health is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art technology across the state, including in the rural areas it serves. This is evidenced by recent efforts to bring an advanced MRI with a patient experience module, a 160-slice CT scanner with full cardiac capabilities and a Mako orthopedic robotic system to Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs.
CMS awarded 483 U.S. hospitals with a rating of five stars as of July 26 as part of its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2023. Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs is one of three Arkansas hospitals to receive this honor.
