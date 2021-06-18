Arkansas State University-Beebe will offer a Basics of Welding course on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 29-July 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Searcy campus.
The Basics of Welding Course offers hands-on training in welding to help students prepare for the American Welding Society (AWS) test, where they can potentially earn certification in various welding processes. Topics and techniques covered in class can be modified to fit current welding ability and interests.
The cost for the entire 40-hour course is $600 and includes supplies and certification fees. Students must supply their own welder's helmet and gloves. ASU-Beebe offers degrees and certificates in Welding Technology on the Searcy and Heber Springs campuses, which prepare students for entry-level positions in a wide range of industries.
To register for the Basics of Welding course, contact the Office of Workforce and Community Development at 501-207-6249 or email jbunderhill@asub.edu. For more information about ASU-Beebe and its programs, call (501) 882-8860, or visit the ASU-Beebe website at www.asub.edu.
