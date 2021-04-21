Bass tournament

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Deadly weekend on Arkansas roads
- Police get new rifles, three new SUVs
- Cleburne County passes Bill of Rights Sanctuary ordinance
- Adoptable Pets of the Week
- Legendary Forrest City coach passes away
- Riley named next head coach of Panthers hoops
- Sugarloaf Heritage Council Dedicates Tree to Honor Member
- Pangburn Fourth of July celebration to be held on third
- Rochell named finalist for Buchanan Award
- City council to meet Thursday at community center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
60°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 67%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:25:13 AM
- Sunset: 07:47:49 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Tomorrow
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.