LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has cancelled the Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment that was scheduled for Dec. 4-6, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park due to the ongoing public health emergency created by the coronavirus and the resulting global pandemic.
“No other Civil War reenactments have been held this year,” said Grady Spann, director of the Division of Arkansas State Parks. “We can’t faithfully reenact the battle and ensure the safety of reenactors and spectators by meeting Department of Health requirements such as maintaining 6 ft. of social distance and requiring they wear face masks. We understand the disappointment of many, including our own park staff, over the cancellation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.