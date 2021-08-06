Jessica Beaver was recently appointed to the Advisory Council for Child Care Aware of Northcentral Arkansas by Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes. CCANA is a regional child care resource and referral agency serving parents in locating child care in a 14-county service area which includes Cleburne County. Additionally, the organization provides professional development opportunities and other support services to child care programs.
Beaver is the current Marketing and Development Representative for the First Electric Cooperative Corporation in Heber Springs. Jessica or Jessy as she prefers, has been with First Electric for eight years. She is originally from the Pleasant Plains community in Independence County. Jessy has two children, Dawson and Annaleigh and a fiancé Anthony. Debbie Mize, Director of CCANA said “Jessy is familiar with the challenges parents face trying to find quality child care and is a big supporter of quality early care and education. She will be a great asset for our Advisory Council.”
Child Care Aware of Northcentral Arkansas is a network of services dedicated to enhancing the quality and availability of childcare; advocating for children; and providing information, education, guidance and support to parents, providers, employers and communities. We lead projects, support trainings, and advocate for positive changes that impact the lives of children and families.
CCANA’s services include free referrals to parents, parent education on selecting a child care provider, as well as technical assistance, training opportunities and quality enhancement programs offered to licensed child care facilities. For more information on resources for child care providers or parent referrals contact the Child Care Aware staff at 1-800-737-2237 or 870 793-5233 in Batesville.
