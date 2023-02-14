The Stone County Beekeepers Association is sponsoring a Beginning Beekeeping class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stone County Fairgrounds. The presenter is James Rhein, president of Arkansas Beekeepers Association. The cost of registration is $20 to pay for the rental of the building and for the presenter. It may be paid at the door by cash or check payable to James Rhein. To register send an email with name of attendee and contact information to stonecountybeekeepers@hotmail.com. Registration deadline is Feb.20.
