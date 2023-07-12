Andrea Perez Benitez of Quitman, is a part of a group of UA Little Rock students involved in the TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program who had the opportunity to take a free cultural enrichment and graduate school preparation trip to Atlanta.
"It gives students the opportunity to prepare for life after they graduate," said Dr. Desarae Nelson, director of TRIO Student Support Services at UA Little Rock. "The trip is important because it opens students up to possibilities to attend graduate school as well as experience cultures from different cities and universities."
SSS is a U.S. Department of Education program designed to provide services for students who are first-generation, low income, and/or have disabilities. It gives students the chance to partake in unique activities they wouldn't have access to otherwise, giving the students necessary support and tools to help them succeed.
The trip was led by Nelson, Marty Mayfield, project coordinator, Dr. David Montague, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs, and Mahesh Thombre, SSS graduate assistant.
"This well-rounded experience to understand graduate school opportunities as well as balancing the navigation of graduate school via cultural enrichment is the embodiment of preparing students for student success beyond UA Little Rock," Montague said.
Thombre, an MBA student, said going on the trip gave him incredible experience for the future. After he graduates, he would like to work in a human resources role at an educational institution.
"I would say that the biggest learning was to gain the understanding of history and the struggles of previous generations to bring us all here," Thombre said. "It gives me a lot of energy to pursue my dreams of succeeding in college and complete my degree to work in an organization which helps me contribute to the educational field. I believe that education is the means to rid society of bias and bring everyone to the same platform in a healthy way. Thus, I would like to see myself doing something in the future in the field of education."
Students who went on the trip include Andrea Perez Benitez, Chandra Daniels, Destiny Coleman, Joshua Rivera, Kenya Daniels, Kayla Phillips, Michaha Moore, Marchello Burks, Raymond Cushman, Richard Schingler, Tyrin Edwards, Tashiba Harris, and YaSheika Hart.
During the June 1-4 trip, students toured Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College. They also visited museums and cultural sites like the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, Atlanta's Sweet Auburn Historic District, Mary Mac's Tea Room, the last of 16 tea rooms in 1940s Atlanta, and Trap Museum, dubbed as the world's first hip hop museum.
