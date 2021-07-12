Former All-SEC Arkansas Razorback, New England Patriot, and Army veteran Jake Bequette announced his campaign for U.S. Senate. An email from Bequette’s campaign said he was a conservative outsider “who’s running to fight back against the career politicians who have forgotten about the people they’re supposed to serve.”
“Arkansas deserves a difference-maker in the U.S. Senate who will stand up for Arkansas families and push the conservative change we need,” Bequette said.
He said career politicians and socialist Democrats have been trying to raise taxes, impose burdensome regulations, and shut down businesses for “too long.”
In an announcement video, Bequette said he was a “God-fearing Christian conservative” and that he was “100 percent pro-life, and pro-police, and I will never apologize for being against illegal immigration.”
“I’m a Razorback, a patriot, and a veteran, and I’m running for U.S. Senate because it’s time to win our country back. I’m running to fight back against them, lower our taxes, and encourage economic development in our rural communities.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, Bequette is a third-generation Razorback football player. During his time at the University of Arkansas, Bequette was an All-SEC defensive end and an Academic All-American. He was then drafted by the New England Patriots and was a part of the Super Bowl XLIX championship team. After his NFL career ended, Bequette answered the call to serve our country and joined the United States Army. Upon graduating from U.S. Army Ranger School, Bequette deployed to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division. Since returning home, Bequette launched The Arkansas Fund, a nonprofit organization that raised over $125,000 to help 37 small businesses affected by the pandemic.
