Republican Chris Bequette announced his bid for lieutenant governor Tuesday morning.
His statement reads:
“It is with great honor that I announce my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor and launch a movement to finally put Arkansas on the path to the true Liberty, Safety and Prosperity that all Arkansans deserve. Too many milquetoast Republicans have failed to fulfill the mandate voters gave them 8-10 years ago. A mandate for a Republican Party version of State Government that’s smaller and limited, that cuts wasteful spending, abolishes the State income tax and cracks down on crime. Only then will we finally deliver on issues that matter most to Arkansans.”
Bequette was born in Missouri and attended the University of Arkansas. As a second-generation Razorback football player, Bequette redshirted in 1983, before helping Arkansas achieve a 35-13-1 record from 1984-1987, and appeared in four straight bowl games, including the Orange Bowl. ChrisBequette competed as a defensive tackle (1984) and offensive guard and tackle (1985-1987), lettering four years, starting in thirty-seven consecutive games and was voted one of four team captains in 1987. Bequette earned his undergraduate degree in three years and played his last two seasons for the Razorbacks while attending law school, graduating in 1989. He is licensed to practice law in Arkansas and Missouri.
After coaching football for two seasons at Appalachian State University, Bequette returned to Arkansas to work as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Little Rock from 1993-1995, trying over 30 jury trials, including a number of murder and violent crime cases. In late 1995, Bequette entered the financial services industry. Since 2007 he has been the owner of a wealth management practice helping individuals and families win financially through financial education, planning and investment management services. Bequette lives in Little Rock and is a longtime member of the Cathedral of St. Andrew and has been engaged in various charitable endeavors including the Knights of Columbus. Bequette has one son, Luc, who is playing his final college football season in the PAC-12 Conference.
