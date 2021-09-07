Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs and Dr. Henry Wallace are now utilizing Mako Smart Robotics, the most innovative robotic system currently available for joint replacement surgery for both partial and total knee replacement procedures.
Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako system to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy.
It also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections. Using Mako, these new surgical capabilities result in less pain for the patient. The system is also designed to create the most predictable surgery, which decreases chances of infection and greatly minimizes scarring after your procedure.
Baptist Health is always working to provide solutions to increase positive outcomes of orthopedic surgery by offering the latest technology to patients. Mako is the latest, most innovative joint replacement technology available. This cutting-edge technology means spending less time in the hospital and more time enjoying living life.
To learn more about Mako Smart Robotics and Baptist Health Orthopedic Center, visit BaptistHealthOrtho.com.
