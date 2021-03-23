Today

Abundant sunshine. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. ENE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.