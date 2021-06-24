Bingo is back at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road in Heber Springs on Saturday, July 10. It begins with quick-fire games at 6 p.m. Concession stand open with delicious homemade desserts. Bring a friend and join in the fun. Smoke free environment and masks are optional.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Council approves increases for police
- City of Rose Bud wants matching grant to build 'state-of-the-art bathroom' at city park
- Bridges takes over as Panthers new head coach
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Keep some striped bass for conservation
- County leaders balk at ambulance proposal
- Conway woman wins 2021 Mrs. Arkansas title
- Harding Hires Ashley Reeves as New Head Softball Coach
- Dr. Sugg Elected President of Arkansas Optometric Association
- Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
91°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 60%
- Feels Like: 102°
- Heat Index: 102°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 91°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:53:55 AM
- Sunset: 08:27:28 PM
- Dew Point: 75°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.