Marsadies Graviet and James Lemons of Heber Springs, announce the birth of their daughter at UAMS on Sept. 13, 2021. The baby weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and has been named Martha Faye Lemons.
Kimberly Tucker and Seth Tucker of Concord, announce the birth of their son at UAMS on Oct. 14, 2021. The baby weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and has been named Beckett Richard Tucker. Grandparents are Rick and Sandra Tucker of Concord, Kathleen and Darius Brown of Mt. View, and Cecil Ruminer of Mt. View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.