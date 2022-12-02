Blackjack 744

TH Blackjack 744 won grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair Junior Angus Show, Oct. 15 in Little Rock, Ark. Tayler Haley, Quitman, Ark., owns the December 2021 son of Buford Blackjack A414. Lori Edwards, Waxahachie, Texas, evaluated the 29 entries.

 Final Drive Photography

