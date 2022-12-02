Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- EdenSong to sing and celebrate
- Nearly 400 single parents benefit from scholarships
- Basketball: Razorbacks defeat Troy
- Pittman fires Walker
- The Arkansas State Capitol Lighting Ceremony & Fireworks Show
- WORDS FROM THE HEART: His Assembly
- $250,000 allocated to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery
- State Capitol Week in Review
- Hogs fall to Missouri
- CVMA 7-8 Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
45°
Sunny
- Humidity: 65%
- Feels Like: 40°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 40°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:00:51 AM
- Sunset: 04:55:02 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Loading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.