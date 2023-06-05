A $250,000 bond was filed May 22 for Michael Freeman, 41, of Quitman, following a May 8 standoff with law enforcement. According to court documents, on May 8, at 10:23 p.m. Freeman threatened his mother with a kitchen knife. Her husband held Freeman at gunpoint and ordered him out of the residence. Freeman retreated to a shop building about 75 feet from the residence and barricaded himself in an office in the loft.
Freeman came to the glass front door of the shop building with a hatchet and the kitchen knife, cussing and yelling “This is the night we all die!” and stated he would return to the house and kill his parents, and made death threats towards law enforcement.
The Heber Springs SWAT unit arrived and law enforcement established a perimeter and entered the shop building. Freeman had barricaded the 15-foot staircase with an office chair and shop-creeper. Freeman refused to come downstairs to talk to law enforcement. He continued to make threats and stated that he was “Saint Michael” and “bullets would pass through” him.
As law enforcement began removing the barricade items, Freeman moved towards them and a round of less-than-lethal rubber buckshot was fired at Freeman, knocking him to the floor or the loft. Freeman got to his feet and started down the stairs, swinging at officers. Four more rounds of less-than-lethal buckshot were fired again. Freeman made it to the bottom of the stairs, still holding the hatchet and kitchen knife. He was then tasered and taken into custody. He was placed in hand restraints and transported to an awaiting ambulance. A knife and marajuana was seized from Freeman, before the ambulance took him to Unity Health in Searcy. In the shop building, a rubber pipe with a glass bowl was found in a chair in the office area of the loft.
Freeman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on family or a household member, six counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of terroristic threatening, one count of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
