AARP Arkansas announced that five organizations throughout the state will share $51,000 in funding through the 2023 Community Challenge Grants including Breakin Bread Community Kitchen. The grant will help make needed infrastructure improvements to the largest free meal site in Cleburne County, which primarily serves low-income older adults.
The grant award was part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide.
Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults aged 50 and older.
“AARP Arkansas is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP Arkansas State Director Ashley McBride. “We look forward to supporting quick-action projects that will jumpstart long-term change in their communities, especially for Arkansans 50-plus.”
Other projects funded in Arkansas include:
Grace Gardening, Inc. – This project will support a community garden program that provides raised beds and ergonomic benches to accommodate older gardeners, while also offering summer “Yoga in the Garden” sessions.
Cabot Animal Support Services – This project will create a “Crops and Canines” program, enabling older adults to grow their own food while enjoying the company of supervised dogs to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.
Central Arkansas Library System Foundation – This project will increase digital literacy among older adults by creating a mobile tech classroom that staff can take into assisted living facilities to conduct workshops on how to operate devices such as smartphones and tablets.
WSBZ Farms – This project will advance rural agriculture and support socially disadvantaged small farmers aged 50-plus by installing a greenhouse, sharing germinated plants and providing a prep station with equipment to clean and package produce.
This year, the AARP Community Challenge accepted applications across three different grant opportunities, including existing flagship grants in addition to new capacity-building microgrants for improving walkability and community gardens. AARP is also bolstering its investment in rural communities, mobility innovation, transportation options, and health and food access.
“These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer. “This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program’s seven-year history, which will improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age.”
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those age 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Arkansas has awarded 22 grants and $254,084 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.
