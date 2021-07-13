One lane of the Highway 25 bridge across Greers Ferry Dam will close from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 19 and 20 to conduct a routine bridge inspection.
Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask for the public’s cooperation until the work is complete. Flaggers will be present to assist with the flow of traffic, but motorists should plan for additional travel time.
The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies.
