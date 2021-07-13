Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown informally announced on social media he’s seeking re-election. He touted the team of deputies, jailers, and civilian staff. Recently the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office recently received a $2,550 local law enforcement equipment grant to purchase new handheld radios.
In June, members from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) participated in joint training covering the operation of armored rescue vehicles (ARVs).
As a result of the training, members of both law enforcement offices, along with agents from CLEST, were certified in driving techniques and operations specific to these armored vehicles. The training included proper maintenance, inspection, and operation procedures, as well as rescue techniques and team work. The training was conducted at Rose Bud Off-Road Park, where drivers were required to maneuver the ARVs through a series of obstacles, including mud, water, inclines, declines, serpentines, and backing obstacles.
“ARVs are used by law enforcement agencies all over the world in different capacities, and have been a great tool for navigating difficult terrain and high waters to rescue people during and after natural disasters, and for keeping police officers safe during high-risk operations,” Brown wrote in a press release.
Cleburne County has an ARV through the Law Enforcement Support Office, with the emphasis placed on using it as a rescue vehicle during incidents such as the tornado that struck Cleburne County in September of 2020. ARVs are highly sought after by law enforcement agencies, and because they are available at no cost to the agencies through the LESO program, they can be very difficult to obtain.
“We’re very excited to be able to add the unique capabilities of the ARV to the Sheriff’s Office’s “toolbox” for serving Cleburne County. We’d also like to say a special thank you to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office for putting on the training and bringing two of their ARVs, and Rose Bud Off-Road Park.
