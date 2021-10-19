The Cleburne County Quorum Court met Thursday with a near-capacity audience of first-responders from volunteer fire departments in communities throughout the county. Three of the ordinances considered were brought by Justice of the Peace Sean Blackburn. An ordinance for Voluntary Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Funding was placed on third reading, along with Voluntary EMS Appropriation on first reading, and adoption of the Heber Springs City Ordinance 2019-08 was placed on second reading.
There are ambulance vehicles capable of providing EMS at volunteer fire departments throughout the county including Prim, Greers Ferry, two at Tumbling Shoals/Ida, and Wilburn and Cove Creek is expected to have one soon.
Blackburn explained that every department has different funding mechanisms. For some departments, it wouldn’t take much money to get their ambulances fully equipped and their volunteers trained, for others, it might take much more.
“Pie suppers and bake sales won’t support these volunteer fire departments anymore,” Blackburn said.
He added that in talking with volunteer fire department members, the consensus was it would take $1 million to get the ambulance service in the county up to where it needs to be, but if the county made it a process, appropriating those funds $200,000 a year over a five year period, it would build up those volunteer departments enough where they could sustain themselves, for the most part.
A group made up of two members from every volunteer fire department in the county would gather, assess their needs and write EMS proposals with justifications and specifications.
A sub-committee from that group would submit those EMS proposals to the quorum court.
The quorum court would still have final say in any funding. No funding appropriated would be used for fire fighting needs, just EMS needs.
As this writer understands it, the theory is: well-equipped, well trained, community-based fire departments would be able to expand their response areas to provide overlapping coverage, thus eliminating the dependence on one-size-fits-all trauma response-based businesses.
In the open mic portion of the evening, the cost of equipping Basic Life Support ambulances like Advanced Life Support ambulances was discussed, the pros and cons of creating a non-profit for fire departments that provide emergency medical service, along with how much EMS training costs (about $8,000 said one first-responder), how many calls are for BLS versus ALS (about 50/50 for some areas), and Justice of the Peace Sam Henegar brought up there is technically nothing preventing those volunteer fire departments from requesting appropriations from the county as it is now.
In other business, Justice of the Peace Roger Pearson read a proposed resolution for making Cleburne County a Healthcare Freedom and Choice County preventing employers from asking an employee about their COVID-19 vaccination status. Justice of the Peace Chad Evans read a proposed ordinance regarding adopting the federal audit policy, adding it was necessary since the county was receiving federal monies. The next quorum court meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 18.
