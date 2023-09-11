Cleburne County Judge Eric Crosby lifted the county’s burn ban Sept. 5. According to the Arkansas State Forestry Service, as of Monday, Sept. 11, Cleburne County remained under a moderate level of wildfire danger.
According to the National Weather Service, weather for the remainder of this week is expected to be mild.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday nIght: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
