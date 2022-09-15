The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Summer Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Programs effective September 30th, 2022 or once funds are depleted. For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Shelby Tarkington, Community Programs Advocate, at our Faulkner County Support Office at (501) 358-8653 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034. In Cleburne County, please contact Tammy Hussman, Cleburne County Assistant, at (501) 428-9204 or at 703 Marion St., Searcy, AR 72143. In White County, please contact Junea Eubanks, Community Programs Coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or at 703 Marion St., Searcy, AR 72143.
