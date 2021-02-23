The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will begin the Crisis Winter Utility Assistance Program on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. The Regular Utility Assistance Program opened on Monday, January 11th, 2021. They will be offering Regular and Crisis assistance for gas and/or electricity. Applications will be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 8:00 to 11:30 am and 1:00 to 4:30 pm. The office will be closed from 12 to 1 pm for lunch. Applicants are seen on a first come first serve basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. It is recommended that you arrive early.
All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state or government issued ID is required, and social security number verification may be requested.
No determination can be made until all requested information has been received.
For more information in Faulkner County, please contact April Knight or Lydia Arnold, Community Services Assistants at (501) 358-8653 or at our Outreach Building located at 707 Robins St. in front of Suite 120 Conway, AR 72034.
In Cleburne County, please contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator at (877) 699-6924 or at 504 S. 4th St. Heber Springs, AR 72543.
In White County, please contact Ashlee Dobbs, Community Services Coordinator at (501-279-2015) or at 1132 Benton St. Searcy, AR 72143.
Commodities to be distributed Feb. 26
CAPCA will have its monthly Commodity Distribution Friday, February 26, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the National Guard Armory 701 S 7th St Heber Springs AR, 72543. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of qualified applicants. Commodities will be given on a first come first serve basis. REQUIREMENTS: Declaration of household income. If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving you permission to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only 1 other person. Distribution will be a curbside service, bring your cell phone if possible. More information is located on our agency Facebook page at Facebook/ capcapage.
