The 63rd Annual Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) convention and trade show will be held July 30-31 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The Convention is sponsored by Greenway Equipment and the Trade Show is sponsored by Venture Equipment.
Cattle producers from across Arkansas are invited to attend the convention for educational cattlemen’s college presentations, industry updates, networking, and over an acre worth of trade show. Registration begins and the trade show opens at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30. ACA Members and the public are welcome to attend for $35.
The trade show will include vendors such as pharmaceutical companies, nutrition and genetics specialists, and live cattle exhibits. The first Cattlemen’s College session will begin at 9:30 a.m. The general session will be held at noon sponsored by the Arkansas Beef Council and the Arkansas Cattlewomen’s Association lunch.
Two additional Cattlemen’s College sessions will follow in the afternoon. Friday will conclude with a hospitality hour starting at 5:30 p.m. and an awards banquet and steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. where ACA awards will be presented.
4H and FFA Day will be Saturday, July 31. Doors open at 8 a.m. and members of the 4H and FFA wearing their gear will receive free admission. Cowboy Capers, a farm-themed children’s Olympics will occur at 9:00 a.m. The last two Cattlemen’s College sessions will begin at 10 and 11 a.m. Lunch, sponsored by Farm Credit will be at noon. The Trade Show will close at 2 p.m. with an ACA Business Meeting following.
This business meeting allows all ACA members to have a voice in the policy that affects our industry.
Cattlemen’s College topics will include managing calf scours without catching calves, the effectiveness of minerals, hay and forage quality’s effect on the bottom line, marketing tactics for your cattle, the interactions of production, management, and nutrition in growing beef cattle, a round table discussion focusing on the beef cattle industry, and more.
The ACA would like to welcome all to attend the 63rd Annual Convention and Trade Show in Hot Springs. For more information or to pre-register call the ACA office at 501-224-2114 or visit https://www.arbeef.org/event-details/2021-aca-convention-trade-show.
