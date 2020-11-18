The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual business expo featuring local businesses through Nov. 20.
The expo’s social-distance-friendly format, features daily scavenger hunts allowing participants to win prizes while at the same time gaining information on area businesses. Businesses are in virtual booths, a separate booth for each business, with business information including links to the businesses online presence.
Daily participants in the scavenge hunt are placed in a drawing for a grand prize valued at $1,000, sponsored by premier sponsor First National Bank.
Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ginger Harper said the event was meeting expectations.
“It’s going really well.” Harper said, “We were unable to have our usual in-person Expo because of COVID-19 restrictions, but people are enjoying playing the online scavenger hunt and it’s helping them learn more about our local businesses. Our goal is always to support our businesses, and this virtual expo is helping us promote them through the scavenger hunt. The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a similar virtual expo earlier in the year, and they gave us some great tips on how to make this type of event successful.”
Harper said 28 businesses are participating.
Those interested in participating, including reviewing local businesses can view the event at www.heber-springs.com/2020-virtual-business -expo. Forms for participating in the scavenger hunt are available at the website.
