Dale Padgett, 64 of Quitman, was arrested for negligent homicide, a class B felony; and leaving the scene of an accident, a class D felony, and a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor following a pedestrian fatality in Heber Springs on Jan. 29. Jackie Powell, 71, was walking north on Park Road when she was fatally struck, 760 feet south of the American Legion Post 64.
Surveillance footage from the American Legion Post showed Padgett arriving there in his silver, 1992 Ford F150 pickup approximately 3:49 p.m. and began consuming alcoholic beverages. He is seen on surveillance footage consuming seven beers and six shots of tequila. Padgett was “cut-off” at 6:15 p.m. and left approximately 6:39 p.m.
“It can be seen on camera that both headlights are in good working order with no damage, specifically to the passenger side. Mr. Padgett is gone for approximately 4-5 minutes and then the vehicle with Mr. Padgett returns to the American Legion at approximately 6:43 p.m. and parks in the same spot he was in when he left. It is visible on the camera footage that the front passenger side headlight is now no longer working, and when he turns the vehicle off to park, the headlight and corner marker light are visibly broken.”
Padgett then left again at approximately 6:47 p.m.
According to the affidavit, “The fact that Mr. Padgett returns to the bar with visible damage to his vehicle surely indicates that Mr. Padgett knew he had been in an accident and still left the scene without contacting anyone. It also indicates that Mr. Padgett would have had to drive past Powell’s body at least twice.”
The affidavit also noted that while Padgett was being booked “He began to talk to himself out loud about how his life was over now because that lady was walking in the road. Mr. Padgett stated that “she must have jumped out in front of me.” This seems to imply that Mr. Padgett did indeed know that he had hit a person.”
The affidavit also noted Padgett had a history of driving while intoxicated with citations from 1997, 2004, and 2006.
Bond was set at $30,000.
