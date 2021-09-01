CLINTON — Entertainment, followed by more entertainment is on the schedule for the National Championship Chuckwagon Races at the Bar Of Ranch through Labor Day weekend.
Events began Aug. 28 with bronc riding and entertainment by area bands. Wednesday, Sept. 1, the day begins with a trail ride into Clinton from the ranch, clinics on roping and horseshoeing, with entertainment that evening by country music recording artist Neal McCoy.
Thursday includes additional trail riding then rookie qualifying chuckwagon races, with country music recording artist Tracy Lawrence performing that night. Friday and Saturday centers on Chuckwagon races, beginning at 1 p.m., and the final Chuckwagon races at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Friday night Shennandoah performs, with shows by the Mike Johnson Band and the Marty White Band on Saturday night.
Admission is $35 per day ($20 on Sunday) with half-off for children 6-12.
See chuckwagonraces.com for additional info.
