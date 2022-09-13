Church donates truckload of food to Breakin’ Bread Ministries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a 53-foot trailer containing food items such as vegetables, fruits, flour, pasta, baking mixes, and more, traveled over 1,500 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah to help people in Heber Springs struggling to put food on the table. Volunteers from the Quitman Latter-day Saint congregation, joined with Breakin’ Bread volunteers to unload the 24 pallets of food.