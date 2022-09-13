Church donates truckload of food to Breakin’ Bread Ministries

Beyond bright boats and cabin cruisers that crowd Greers Ferry Lake each week, and the condos and cabins nestled around the shoreline, food insecurity faces many Cleburne County families. Breakin’ Bread Ministries helps to feed many of the hungry in the area. It is a non-profit organization assisting people in need, residing in Cleburne County. Board Member, Fred Belli explains, “Breakin’ Bread is a community kitchen that aims to feed the heart, mind and body and is open to all people who are physically hungry and hungering for fellowship.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also desires to lift the burdens of the poor and needy and share the love Jesus Christ has for all of His children. Local Church leaders were made aware of the need for food donations by Breakin’ Bread. This resulted in a truck load of 40,000 pounds of food from Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A 53-foot trailer containing food items such as vegetables, fruits, flour, pasta, baking mixes, and more, traveled over 1,500 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah to help people in Heber Springs struggling to put food on the table.
This year everyone has seen the rise in food costs and Breakin’ Bread is no different. That’s why this shipment of food to be used in preparation of meals is so vital.
Volunteers from the Quitman Latter-day Saint congregation, joined with Breakin’ Bread volunteers to unload the 24 pallets of food. With holidays around the corner, the additional food staples from the donation helped fill Cleburne County Cares food pantry.
President David Lewis, who presides over the Searcy area of the church helped with arrangements for the delivery and stated, “Joint efforts with other faiths and non-profit organizations, serving the poor and needy, blesses the entire community, both those giving and those receiving. The Church welcomed the opportunity to provide this donation, knowing Breakin’ Bread’s assistance to those in need is far reaching.”
According to Bruce Shearer, one of the board members of Breakin’ Bread, in 2019 the group served 13,000 meals, in 2020 they served over 23,800 meals, and in 2021 served over 25,200 meals.
They reopened their dining room in April of this year and are on track to serve over 15,000 meals.
Besides the expense of operating a non-profit, Breakin’ Bread is experiencing the rise in energy costs and expect their expenses to rise this winter.
The people served by Breakin’ Bread range from single parents with children, to senior adults on fixed incomes and veterans. Breakin’ Bread and local veteran groups coordinate meals for veterans on Veterans Day and Christmas.
For those interested in assisting Breakin’ Bread, the most effective way to contribute is with a monetary donation. There are no paid staff and so 100 percent of the donation goes to the operation. As a fully registered 501C3 organization, it will send tax documents at the end of the year.
Donations can be mailed to Breakin’ Bread, P.O. Box 717, Heber Springs, AR 72543. For church or civic groups wanting to serve or cook meals, Breakin’ Bread will train and assist teams to be effective and you will have fun serving your community. Visit the Breakin’ Bread Facebook page to get involved.
The community of Heber Springs may be small, but it is filled with big hearted people and is home to Breakin’ Bread Ministries, 714 Scott Street in Heber Springs.
