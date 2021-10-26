At the Heber Springs city council meeting Mayor Kasey Griffin presented several Survival Flight EMS employees with a star and lightning bolt pin, to note their recent life-saving efforts when a woman went into cardiac arrest at the Jitterbug Coffeehouse in September. Both employees at the Jitterbug and with Survival Flight have been recognized for leaping into action to save the woman’s life.
The city approved the rezoning request for construction of an 8-acre RV park across from Mack’s Fish House, adjacent to Southridge Village and the industrial park. Council member Melissa Choate abstained from voting.
The council approved a request by the Quality Inn to apply for a private club permit from the Arkansas Beverage Control Board. This would allow alcohol sales in Finney’s Sports Bar, 3450 25-B. which will be a restaurant in the conference center that serves wings, burgers, nachos, and pizza, with seating for 60-80 people. It will be open on Sundays. Alderman Chris Foster abstained from the vote.
The council also consented to the Heber Springs Municipal Airport’s request to apply for a $60K PAPI lighting grant. These lights tell a pilot if the aircraft is too high or too low. The airport will also be applying for a grant to reseal their parking ramp area.
The council quickly agreed to accept the current millage rate of 4.8 percent for the area and adopted the state’s threshold of requiring bids for anything over $35,000, thus amending municipal Ordinance No. 2006-33.
Clint Bell updated the city a brief update on the storm water and trails projects. Once leaves fall off the trees, surveyors should be able survey the 9 miles of Sulphur Creek trail faster, and the streets will have to be cut to place the box culverts for storm water project. Additionally, the council approved the renewal of the maintenance provider for the aquatics center.
During the open mic session of the city council meeting, Bruce “Ziggy” Ziegenbalg took the council for failure to propose an ordinance for the many overgrown lots in town. He also pointed out two abandoned vehicles behind the ballpark maintenance shed. Other audience members agreed and again, asked the city to invest in a better public address system. The city council invited members of the audience to move their chairs closer to the council.
