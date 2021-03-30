Whether or not city offices will move across the street to the bank building at 806 W. Main St., is still being determined.
First Arkansas Bank and Trust offered to donate the building to the city for use as a new location for administration offices and the central fire department, but only if citizens vote in favor of refunding and reissuing bonds in March.
Voters approved Issue 1, to refund and refinance those bonds, during the special election on March 9. An initiative that would have paid for renovating the building into a municipal complex and central fire station, did not pass.
Heber Springs Mayor Jimmy Clark is still hoping to utilize the offer.
“We’re looking at it to see what we might be able to afford to do,” Clark told aldermen, during last week’s city council meeting.
Of the 4,947 eligible voters, only 847 went to the polls to let their voices be heard on the issues, roughly a 12 percent voter turnout. Issue 1, refunding and refinancing the bond, passed by a mere 45 votes with 445 for, and 400 against.
In other city acknowledge encroachments at 1017 Fox Run, 303 West Moore, and 602 Edgewater Cove. Brighton Pointe will be adding three more buildings to the condominium community, with each building having four units. The $75 rezoning fee for the community was waived, as well.
“There’s been more lawsuits filed against the city in the past two years, than the eight previous years,” said Terry Lynn, the city’s attorney for the past ten years.
“I don’t have a secretary, I don’t have a copier machine, I don’t have any of that,” Lynn said.
The line budget item would be good from April through January.
“I’m not asking for a salary increase. I need to have some funds available to adequately represent the city,” Lynn said.
Aldermen decided to put $10,000 into the budget for the city attorney.
“This is a dispute between adjoining property owners and they are basically using the city to prosecute their claims,” Lynn said.
In other city business, Terry Castleberry and Dennis Devine were reappointed to the police commission.
A disc-golf course is being proposed for along Anderson Trail near Sandy Beach. An archeology study has been recommended for the property, and Clark suggested it would be a smart thing to get the entire 65 acres of leased property surveyed. An archeology surveyor permitted by the Corps of Engineers can conduct the study for $19,410. Another bid was in the $40,000 range. Fencing will also be added to keep ATVs and sport vehicles from driving on Anderson Trail and damaging the land in the area.
The community center reported 220 children participating in softball and baseball on 19 teams. Additionally, registration is underway for the Heber Fever pickleball tournament scheduled for Aug. 19-21. Pickleball is a combination of tennis/ping-pong/badminton. It has a net that is about two-inches shorter than a tennis net, with a whiffle-style ball, and oversized paddles. Enthusiasts on YouTube said it easier on the body than most racket sports and easy to learn.
In departmental reports: The Heber Springs Fire Department responded to 120 rescue and emergency service calls in February. There were seven good intent calls, six fires, six false alarms/false calls, and five service calls. The Heber Springs Police Department filed 135 reports in February. Twenty-five warrants were served, 37 felony arrests were made, and 82 warnings were handed out. There are currently 115 letters out for abandoned cars and structures within the city limits.
The city is urging people to be patient when it comes to leaf and limb collection. It is a problem facing communities everywhere.
Dumping yard-waste isn’t an option because regional transfer stations will charge the city a fee for disposal, which in turn could lead to collection fee for residents.
Burying yard waste isn’t an option because landfills are ugly, stinky, and pose a contamination threat to the water table. Creating a large-scale mulching operation would require hiring at least three additional employees, along with investing in high-dollar equipment. For now, the city is asking for patience as they determine the best way to deal with limbs and leaves.
