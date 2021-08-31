The Heber Springs City Council is considering approving a rezoning request to build a 8-acre RV park across from Mack’s Fish House, adjacent to Southridge Village and the industrial park. Liz Blankenship assured the council it will be short-term (two-weeks maxiumum) recreational vehicle parking.
During the open-mic portion of the meeting, audience members asked the city to consider invest in a better public address system for the meetings.
The microphones and camera equipment the city has records the meetings in high quality. However, due to the acoustics of the room, the sound doesn’t carry to the audience area which is several feet away from the council table.
Bruce Ziegenbalg took council members to task for not getting out to speak to their constituency, the trash problem blighting the poorer parts of town, and absentee land owners not mowing vacant lots.
The Aug. 19 meeting was Mayor Kasey Griffin’s first to oversee the proceedings as acting mayor. The council offically approved her signing invoices and checks, and acknoweleged she is married to Detective Stephen Griffin who works at the Heber Springs Police Department.
Leesa Jerrnigan submitted her two-week notice to the mayor, stepping down as the mayor’s assitant.
The council approved minutes from four previous meetings, finacial reports, and departmental reports. Additionally, they amended part of the personnel policy of the Heber Springs Police Department in anticipation of a female officer joining the force.
