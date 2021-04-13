The Heber Springs City Council will be meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss having an urban deer hunt within the city limits and a lease agreement for three new police vehicles. The city council will also be creating a new bank account for the fire department, in anticipation of a $50,000 grant from the USDA. They will also hear about grants to improve the airport, and discuss retooling the municipal bur
