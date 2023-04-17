There will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Heber Springs Community Center regarding the city partially abandoning a portion of 4th St., on the east side so a nearby homeowner can build a driveway. At last month’s city council meeting, Jackie McPherson, realtor for McKenzie Realty Group, spoke to the council about abandoning the street portion which coincides with a driveway for a home built in 1941. He stated that the city owns about 60 feet and there are no utilities in place now; however, the owners have stated they would give the city an easement for any future utilities.
Heber Springs Planning and Zoning Officer Doug Perry said there would need to be the public hearing, legal description, deeds amended, and an ordinance to abandon it. The council asked for public hearing to be before the next council meeting and McPherson stated the owners of the property accept all the costs involved.
The regular city council meeting will follow the public hearing at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.
The city council members will consider applying for an Arkansas Department of Transportation Trails and Pathways Grant of $250,000, and there will be a leaf and limb update. New business on the agenda includes the urban deer hunt, a request to waive a permit fee for mural from Quality Floorz, and consolidation of accounts from treasurer Zeke Wilson.
During the previous city council meeting held March 16, Josh Mayes, Parks and Recreation Director, stated that the community center will be raising membership rates effective April 1. He is actively working to increase attendance and membership. There was lengthy discussion of recycling for the city since Waste Connections has stopped doing it. Mayor Kasey Griffin stated that the city may, at the most, break even on it; there needs to be more research into it.
There was much discussion on the leaves and limbs issue. Greers Ferry Total Property Management LLC., has stated they will work through the 60-day notice of termination. Griffin requested this statement in writing from the company. There was also discussion on the city helping pick up until a solution could be decided. The rules for dumping sites, capacity of waste regulated through Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, equipment needed along with the equipment the city already has, were among the topics. City council members vented their frustration, and that of the citizens, and if leaf and limb debris collection was caught up, the bids would be better, and it would just look better. Council members also stated the need for realistic guidelines for the public, and any company that would be willing to take over the endeavor.
Projects like the Spring Park improvements and the slab for restrooms at Sandy Beach have been delayed due to wet conditions. Council members also asked about the other bond projects, specifically the sidewalk project for Weddingford since the redesign was approved over a year ago and nothing has been done.
Additionally, Paul Graham gave his update for the Water Department audit, stating that operationally and financially, the city has one of the top water departments in the state. The plant from 1973 will be replaced with decommission beginning in early April. The new wastewater treatment plant treats 1.75 million gallons a day; they are working on a redesign that will treat 4-5 million gallons a day. Graham also stated that Wilburn will be tying into Heber Springs from the Hayes Road master meter. He added he continuously looks at grants and other avenues for upgrading the system without increasing water rates for the citizens of Heber Springs.
In other business, the Heber Springs Fire Chief Ryan Herrin was thanked by the council for the work he did in training the new deputies from multiple counties on how to inspect and use self-contained breathing apparatuses.
The council approved Heber Spring Police Chief Brian Haile’s request to apply for CHP Grant. The grant pays the salary for an officer in training for three years; the officer then can come on full time and the city pays the salary after that. Haile stated the need for more officers is imminent.
The council approved Griffin’s request for a safe deposit box at First State Bank to hold hard drives, deeds and other sensitive information. It was also suggested that two people go together when the need arises to enter the safe deposit box. The motion was approved and authorized access was given to Griffin, Wilson, Haile and a deputy.
The council paid an invoice from United Engines for $13,618.68 for repairs to the older garbage truck.
