In a special meeting earlier this month, the Heber Springs City Council approved leasing two new sanitation trucks for $398,112.74 and purchased $36,486 worth of dumpsters. In other business in the special meeting, the council approved a $15,000 work order for Sulphur Creek Trail and a work order for $5,000 for sidewalks in the Weddingford Road area.
Charlie Evans, manager of the Heber Springs Municipal Airport, requested two courtesy cars for the airport. Many questions were asked and the council asked that Evans bring in a few prices for some used vehicles before they make their decision.
In August’s supervisor reports, the street department reported installing several culverts as well as trimming back roadside brush in preparation for the beginning of schoolAnimal Control responded to 27 incidents including the trapping of two armadillos and two racoons.
In August the Heber Springs Police Department made 15 e-crash reports, made 34 felony arrests, took 126 reports, issued 128 tickets, issued 212 warnings, served 33 warrants, and handled two juvenile incidents, one for setting off fireworks in the city limits, and one for tobacco use at school. Additionally, Heber Springs Police Chief Brian Haile reported that Sgt. Christopher Gracie and the Cleburne County Sheriff Department’s deputy, who were injured in the line of duty in August, are recovering, and praise the Arkansas State Police for their response to the incident.
Additionally, the Heber Springs Community Center presented a full slate of activities for the upcoming weeks including:
Sept. 26: Life Line Screening – Community Center, Room #3, at 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.
Sept. 30-Oct. 3: Ozark Trail Fest at Heber Springs Spring Park. Hosted by Cleburne County Rotary Club. 8:00 am till 8:00pm both days.
Oct. 1: Parade and Car Show . Starts at Harps with line-up at 8 a.m. Parade starts at 9 a.m. Car and Motorcycle show is at 10 a.m. at Heber Springs Spring Park. Entry Fee $20. All proceeds go to nonprofits and scholarships in Cleburne County.
Oct. 1-3: Ozark Trail Fest in the Spring Park. Times and events to come.
Oct. 1: The Seventh Annual Ozark Trail Pageant at the Spring Park Amphitheater Check in at 10 a.m. and Starts at 11 a.m. Older Girls check in at 3 p.m. and starts at 4 p.m.
Oct. 1: USSSA Tournament – Heber Springs Sports Complex. 9 a.m. till finished. $7 a person.
Oct. 3: Bungee Fit Class- All Bungee times and Days are listed online and at the Community Center. Sign up for your place in the class! $10 a class or $5 a class for members.
Oct. 5: Step it up! Class 5:15 pm. $10 a month if you are a member and $5 a class for walk-ins. Classes are every Monday and Wednesday.
Oct. 15: Charlie Johnson Car Show- Spring Park
Oct. 22 & 29: USSSA Tournament – Heber Springs Sports Complex. 9 a.m. till finished. $7 a person.
Oct. 29: After Dark In The Park – At Spring Park. Parade starts at 5 p.m. Trick or treating at the park after the parade is over.
