The city of Rose Bud wants to build a “state-of-the-art bathroom” at its city park, according to Mayor Shawn Gorham.
The Rose Bud City Council passed a resolution last week for the city to apply for a 50/50 outdoor recreational matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
According to Gorham, there are a couple of things going against the city when it comes to landing the grant. “It has not been but about 10 years since our last one [grant] and you have towns that never had them so that automatically puts us at the bottom,” he said.
Last time the cost of building a restroom was quoted, Gorham said it was around $60,000. “So in this particular grant, the city would have to come up with $30,000,” he said.
Gorham said the restroom would have to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. He said another reason the cost would be higher is because the city would not be using porcelain like what is at the ballpark. “That gets tore up real easy. Like real easy.” The latest quote he said he has is for a stainless one.
The grant application guidelines state “the park area defined by the project boundary map, submitted in the application, must remain in outdoor recreation use in perpetuity, regardless if the property is bought or developed with matching grant funds; all present and future overhead utility lines within the project boundary must be routed away or placed underground; the project area must remain open and available for use by the public at all reasonable times of the day and year; facilities can be reserved for special events, league play, etc., but cannot be reserved, leased, or assigned for exclusive use, and the project area must be kept clean, maintained and operated in a safe and healthful manner.
Before concentrating the discussion on building the restroom, Gorham noted that the city had a preliminary estimate for a stage, restroom and a changing room where the existing ballpark is, using that structure. He said it would probably have to put a little more concrete on it and the wheelchair ramp/sidewalk leading to it.
“It came back just short of $300,000 for that project,” Gorham said.
It was mentioned that the bathroom would probably be used more than a stage.
