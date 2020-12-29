The city of Heber Springs will be stopping leaf collection for a few weeks. According to Mayor Jimmy Clark, the city’s area where they’ve been storing the collected leaves spontaneously combusted causing a small fire.

“We’re looking to find another place to take our leaves and limbs,” Clark said during a Tuesday morning phone call.

He estimated leaf collection should resume in a few weeks.

