Consumers looking for a new vehicle these days tend to experience a little sticker shock and that’s true for municipalities too. The city of Heber Springs received a $22,500 solid waste grant for a pickup. A 2024 2500 Tradesman pickup with 4-wheel drive is about $54,250. A 2024 Tradesman Crew Cab pickup, also with 4-wheel drive is about $57,990. Last month, the city council voted to waive the state bidding process in order to shop around.
Zeke and Lizzy’s Seafood, located at 404 S. 7th St., submitted a request to the Heber Springs city council at the August meeting Tuesday night. The request is for approval to apply for a private club permit with the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Several city departments have been submitting amendments for their yearly budgets. The Heber Springs Police Department submitted an amendment for $15,000 for new SWAT equipment and the Street Department submitted an amendment for $171,000 in addition equipment for scales, tractor bush-hog, and paving.
In department reports, during July the Heber Springs Fire Department responded to a total of 159 calls for service. Of those, 110 were Emergency Medical Service or rescue incidents. Six were water related incidents, nine fires and nine motor vehicle accidents. The department handed out fire safety materials, sunglasses and glow-sticks during Freedom Fest at the beginning of the month. Chief Ryan Herrin has finished the Arkansas Fire Training Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Course, which was 160 hours of training over four weeks. In June, the department responded to 147 calls for service. Of those, 121 were Emergency Medical Services or rescue incidents.
In parks and recreation news, Recreation League and American Legion Baseball seasons have ended. The concession stand sales submitted a total of $2,400 for the season. The second session of the Summer Life activity program began July 11 with 60 participants. The Heber Fever Pickleball Tournament last week had 106 participants. Volleyball registration is open until Aug. 27. Tryouts will be Aug. 28. The season begins Sept. 28. Soccer registration has been extended.
