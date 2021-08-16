As Arkansas students and educators prepare to go back to school, the Clinton Presidential Center has unveiled its upcoming educational programs. Created for students in Pre-K – 12th grades and educators, the Clinton Center’s diverse educational offerings are designed to inspire civic engagement and service.
While the Clinton Center is currently closed to all visitors – including school groups – due to COVID-19, all tours and select educational programs will be presented online. The full catalogue of offerings is available on the educational programs web portal, where educators can make reservations for their school group.
The web portal is available at www.clintonpresidential center.org/education. It will be updated with new programs and details about the Clinton Center’s reopening as they become available.
“As we begin a new school year, we want educators know that the Clinton Center and our wonderful educational programs team are here to support you during another challenging year,” said Stephanie S. Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation. “We hope you will take advantage of our diverse and inspiring educational offerings that are designed to complement your classroom syllabus.”
The Clinton Center will continue to offer grade-level specific virtual experiences, like the signature “Student Presidential Virtual Experience” and “Hope, Endurance, and Justice,” a program that explores human rights and social justice through The Anne Frank Tree installation.
Popular annual programs, including “A Presidential Perspective on Student Leadership and Civic Engagement,” the community service-focused “Fall Service Day,” as well as “Read for the Record,” a literacy-focused program for young readers, will again be available.
The Clinton Center will also offer accredited professional development workshops for educators.
Selected new experiences and programs include:
“STEM Tour” is a virtual experience that connects objects and exhibits at the Clinton Center and accomplishments of the Clinton administration to Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education.
“Deliberations,” encourages students to explore the power of deliberation through guided discussions on a variety of historic and contemporary issues using National Issues Forum (NIF) frameworks.
“Representation in Reading: Celebrating Diversity through Literature” is a multicultural reading program for elementary school students. The books featured are from a variety of time periods and ethnic and cultural voices, including Korean, Native American, Indian, African American, and Latinx.
Several new videos and online resources will be introduced this fall and available on-demand. “Powers of the President: The Executive Branch in Action,” is a video series that explores the formal powers and duties of the President of the United States as outlined in Article II of the Constitution: Chief Executive, Commander-in-Chief, Chief Diplomat, and Ceremonial Head of State.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide such robust virtual content this fall and we encourage educators to check back for new programs and updates on reopening,” said Nate Thomas, educational programs manager for the Clinton Foundation. “We look forward to welcoming students and educators back to the Clinton Center as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
