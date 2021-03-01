Mayor Jimmy Clark gave his state of the city report Thursday, filled with appreciation for the work of city employees, saying they all bring a servant’s heart with them to work for the community.
“When every town around us ran out of water, we had enough water and pressure to serve the demand of our growing community,” Clark said.
He also thanked the road crews and state highway department for keeping roads safe for first responders during the recent winter weather.
He also issued a plea or voters to be forward-thinking and vote for refinancing the city’s current bond, Item 1, on the special election ballot.
“Cities around us a competing with us to bring more jobs and economic development,” Clark said.
Refinancing the bond would generate $11,930,000, for infrastructure repair and improvements for drainage, sidewalks, streets, parks, and first responders, along with retiring the remaining current bond, of which $7,960,000 remains.
After speaking at length about the bond issue during the city council meeting, Clark adjourned the meeting to provide a break before a scheduled town hall began.
One concern raised by more than one citizen, is that not enough time had been allowed to educate voters about the ballot initiatives.
“This is the first I’ve heard about it,” one citizen said, holding up last week’s edition of The Heber Springs Sun Times.
Citizens speaking in favor of refinancing the bond and the initiatives spoke of the economic impacts of having a downtown that doesn’t flood, decent sidewalks, more parking, and better lighting. Expanding the trails system would be attractive for cycling and running clubs to visit the city and spend their money.
Citizens also expressed concerned of the arguments against the refinancing is the timeline. The duration of the bond is a 30-year maturity, but is projected to be paid off in 23-year at current sales tax income levels.
Other residents spoke of the unique opportunity to fund several projects at once, and compared the city’s approach in the past as continuously “band-aiding” problems, but never spending money to fix them. Akin to the story of the little Dutch boy who put his thumb in the hole in the dike to keep his town from flooding.
Others said it was the biggest opportunity Heber Springs has had since the dam was built.
A Move Heber Forward Facebook page was created recently ago to help get the word out about the initiatives on the ballot:
Construction and materials needed to increase drainage capacity to alleviate the continual burden of downtown homes and businesses of flood water and flood cleanup.
Construct and expand a multi-use trail system, splash pad located between the community center and the aquatics center, and to replace the essential water filtering system at the aquatics center. Sandy Beach plans will include new restrooms, an open-air pavilion, four lit regulation sand volleyball courts, and an area for concessions.
Completing streetscape beautification improvements to the downtown area, including any street, curb, gutter, and drainage improvements, lighting, utility pole replacements, sidewalks, landscaping, traffic signals, and decorative signage that adds to the overall aesthetics of historic downtown.
Fund an aging fleet of patrol cars that are either approaching or beyond their useful life of active duty. Funds will purchase equipment inside patrol cars to allow for technological upgrades of onboard computers for quicker information exchange between local and federal law enforcement agencies while conducting on-site investigations.
Improve existing sidewalks or any utility adjustments to allow for safe ADA-compliant passage for pedestrians along Main Street. Improvement bond will also provide a safe school route sidewalk along Wedding Ford Road.
Renovations and improvements to the terminal building at the municipal airport.
Purchase of a new fire engine that will replace a 1980’s model engine allowing for quicker and dependable responses to structure fires, heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, and other emergencies. New fire apparatus will also have the ability to carry more water, equipment, and personnel, thus enhancing the effectiveness of protecting homes and businesses from fire.
Fund the retrofitting of a donated building to relocate the city administration office and fire department headquarters. This bond will establish a healthy and safe living space for both full-time, part-time, and volunteer firefighters while affording them sanitary cooking, bathing, and sleeping conditions they currently do not have. By moving the central fire station and offices out of the municipal building, that will give the police department space for a Joint Narcotics Unit offices. Heber Springs Police Chief Brian Haile, stated during the town hall that there is a need for additional holding rooms for drug offenders, juveniles, and people experiencing mental health issues.
If the refinancing of the bond passes, citizens could see projects start within 90 days, when the weather moderates for construction. If voters decide not to refund and refinance the existing bond issue, then the council could vote to bring another special election to voters again in the future. However there are only certain times during the year when municipalities can ask for a special election, but the interest rates won’t be as competitive and the construction costs will likely rise.
“If you are in favor of any of these items, then you need to vote yes on Item 1,” Clark said.
Early voting began Tuesday at the old courthouse and special election day will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Heber Springs Community Center, Tuesday, March 9.
In other business, the council accepted reports from city departments. The Heber Springs Police Department reported 37 felony arrests for January, along with 37 warrants served, and 148 reports generated.
The Heber Springs Fire Department responded to 132 calls in January. Two were fires, and 114 were rescue and emergency medical service calls. Employees of the parks and recreation department are working to get the baseball, softball, and soccer fields ready for the season. The community center has also added a new line dance class from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday.
Council members voted to remove four dilapidated dumpsters from the city’s rotation. These four dumpsters: two 8-yard, two 4-yard; will be set aside for use as scrap, cutting out metal pieces to patch other equipment, and gave Mack’s Fish House the approval to seek a private club permit from the state Alcohol Beverage Control board. All members were in attendance.
