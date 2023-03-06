Cleburne Co. CAPA commodities to be distributed
Commodity distribution will take place at the National Guard Armory, from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at 701 S 7th St., in Heber Springs. Items to be received: Grape juice, tomato juice, peaches, raisins, vegetable soup, cream of mushroom soup, refried beans, kidney beans, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, farina wheat, beef stew, canned chicken, and canned salmon.
Each household will receive 1 to 3 of each item as supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first come first serve basis.
Declaration of household income required. If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving you permission to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only one other person. Distribution will be a curbside service, bring your cell phone if possible.
Income guidelines based on family size:
1: $1,473
2: $1,984
3: $ 2,495
4: $3,007
5: $3,518
6: $4,029
7: $4,541
8: $5,052, each additional +$512
If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to help assist with the distribution please contact Junea Eubanks at 501-733-5892, Ext. 2095.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.