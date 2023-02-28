The Food Protection Program of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) inspects all food establishments in the state to make sure they follow ADH Food Establishment Rules and Regulations. Inspections are conducted one to three times per year depending upon the risk category of the establishment. The risk categories are:
Category 1 (Low) – Includes grocery stores and places with little if any direct contact with unpackaged food. Routinely inspected once per year.
Category 2 (Medium) – The majority of food establishments, such as a restaurant. Routinely inspected twice a year.
Category 3 (High) – Higher risk establishments such as hospitals/nursing homes/some daycares or those where food preparation involves multiple steps or stations. This category can also include those places with repeat violations from the past. They are routinely inspected three times per year. Additional inspections occur to follow-up on violations and if/when the ADH receives a complaint.
The regulations are written to ensure food is prepared, stored, and served safely, which in turn may prevent foodborne illness. Remember this inspection is only a snapshot in time. It represents only what the inspector saw on the date of inspection. It is also important to remember that if problems were found during the inspection, the person in charge is shown what changes are needed to ensure safety. Problems are often corrected at the time of inspection.
Feb. 22
Kotaro International Drive-In
1121 Highway 25B in Heber Springs
Observed raw food product stored improperly in walk in cooler. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food.
Feb. 22
ASU CAFÉ
101 Rivercrest Drive in Heber Springs
At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Observed commercially packaged food items opened without a date mark-Food prepared and packaged by a food processing plant shall be clearly marked at the time the original container is opened and if the food is held more than 24 hours to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of seven days. The day the original container shall be counted as Day 1 and may not exceed a manufacturer’s use-by date based on food safety.
Feb. 21
Robin’s Nest
8249 Edgemont Road, Suite 2 in Higden
Observed the facility to have no certified food manager on staff. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Observed the facility to have no written health reporting policy. Establishment does not have an established Health Reporting Policy. FDA form 1-B was given to manager, corrected on site.
Observed facility to have no vomit and fecal matter clean up policy. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Written policy given to manager, corrected on site.
Observed an employee handle ready to eat food without wearing gloves. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment. Employee discarded of food, washed hands and put on gloves. Corrected on site.
Observed multiple containers of food items in the facility to have no protective covers. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers.
Observed raw shell eggs being stored above raw ground beef in the three-door reach in cooler. Separate types of raw animal foods during storage preparation and display by using separate equipment for each type, arranging each type so that cross of each type is prevented and preparing each type at different time or in separate areas. Employee moved the raw eggs, corrected on site.
Observed raw meats and raw shell eggs being stored over ready to eat foods in the three-door reach in cooler. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Employee reorganized the cooler to have proper raw meat storage, corrected on site.
Observed three containers of shredded cheese on the dry good shelf that states keep refrigerated. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee discarded of the cheese, corrected on site.
Observed multiple containers of ready to eat foods in various coolers to have no date markings. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Employee dated food items, corrected on site.
Observed a gallon of milk in the three -door reach in cooler to have a best by date of 2/12. Food shall be discarded if it has not been used within seven days. Employee discarded of milk, corrected on site.
Observed no hand drying method provided at the hand washing sink. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Employee put a roll of paper towels at the sink, corrected on site.
Observed a chemical spray bottle with no label on the bottle. Working containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials such as cleaners and sanitizers taken from bulk supplies shall be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material. Employee labeled the bottle, corrected on site.
Feb. 21
Flash Market #17024
6030 Heber Springs Road W. in Quitman
Observed no hand washing sign at the hand washing sink. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Hand washing sign given to employee, sign posted. Corrected on site.
Feb. 16
Heber Best Donuts
1120 Highway 25B in Heber Springs
Observed raw shell eggs being stored on top of ready to eat fruit filling in one of the hallway reach in coolers. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Employee moved the eggs, corrected on site.
Feb. 16
Circle of Love Day Care
201 North 4th Street in Heber Springs
Observed raw eggs over ready to eat food in walk in cooler. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Manager relocated to proper location. Corrected on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.