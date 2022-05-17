Cleburne County Cares, Inc., scholarship recipient

Isabel Burdyshaw accepts her $1,500 Vocational-Technical Scholarship from Cleburne County Cares, Inc. Isabel is the daughter of Jaime and Jonathan Cooper and Brad Bradyshaw all of Heber Springs. She will start to school to train for a dental assistant on May 21 at Searcy Assistant Dental School in Searcy.

For more information about Cleburne County Cares, Inc.

Scholarship Program,. please call 501-362-8486.

 Cleburne County Cares, Inc.

