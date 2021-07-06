Cleburne County Cares has had a Scholarship Program for years for qualified Cleburne County residents that have graduated from high school or have a GED.
In addition to this, CCC has now decided to target a new group of possible students for this same program. The scholarship will pay qualified students up to $1,500 per semester. This should take care of the tuition plus books.
CCC has teamed up with ASU-Heber Springs as a training site due to the variety of skills available and its convenient location for the residents of Cleburne County. These skills are taught at both the Heber Springs and Searcy campuses. However, these scholarships can be awarded at any training site in Arkansas for qualifying Cleburne County residents.
The following list of occupations are training offered in nine (9) months courses at the ASU Heber Springs and Searcy Campuses. You can get an education with a Certificate in any of these right here in Heber Springs and/or Searcy and get a job earning up to $90,000 per year. This program can provide a good life-time living for you and your family.
A sample of some of the courses and the campus they are offered on are:
Office Procedures (Heber Springs and Searcy)
Welding Technolog (Heber Springs and Searcy)
Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration (Searcy)
Automotive Repair (Searcy)
Automotive Technology (Searcy)
Computerized Machining Technology (Heber Springs)
Diesel Technology (Commercial Trucking) (Searcy)
Marine Technology (Heber Springs)
Power Sports Engines Technology (Searcy)
Health Information Technology (Searcy)
Industrial Technology (Searcy)
Multi-Skills Technology (Searcy)
Paramedics (Searcy)
Practical Nursing (LPN) (Searcy)
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) (Searcy)
Small Engine Repair (Lawn Mowers, Tractors, etc) (Searcy)
Household Upholstery (Little Rock Air Force Base)
Please come in to our Cleburne County Cares Office located on the back of the lot at 2016 Hwy. 25-B North (behind E-Z Pawn Shop and the U-Haul business) to fill out an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.