 Cleburne County celebrates National Philanthropy Day and Community Foundation Week

National Philanthropy Day is Nov. 15 and Community Foundation Week is Nov. 12-18. From left, back row: Dr. Linda Griffith, Judy Crowder, Teresa Vaughan, Susan Vowels-Executive Director, Pete Pirani, Louis Gray,and Joe Tournear Front row: Nancy Rana, Liz Blankenship, Heber Springs Mayor Kasey Griffin and Rena Kelley.