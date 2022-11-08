 Cleburne County celebrates National Philanthropy Day and Community Foundation Week

Over 1,000 community foundations and nonprofits across America will celebrate National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 15, a special day set aside every to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy – and those people active in the philanthropic community – to the enrichment of our world. Community Foundation week is Nov. 12-18 this year.
To celebrate, the Community Foundation invites all to Jitterbug Coffeehouse on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for a meet and greet with local affiliate board and staff leadership.
“We have seen the impact that philanthropy and community foundations across the country have made on the lives of their citizens, and Arkansas is no exception,” said Susan Vowels, executive director of the Cleburne County Community Foundation. “We want to celebrate local philanthropy in our area and bring together nonprofits and donors. We are more determined than ever to find solutions for some of our most challenging problems and advance opportunities to benefit Cleburne County.”
National Philanthropy Day was originally conceived and organized by Douglas Freeman in the 1980s, and the first official events were held in 1986 after the president signed the official proclamation. The day provides an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible. National Philanthropy Day celebrates the endless daily contributions that individuals and organizations across the world make to countless causes and missions.
Through the Community Foundation, thousands of individuals and families have made charitable gifts to forever impact local nonprofits through permanent funding for charitable causes. Each year nonprofits can apply for a grant during our “Giving Tree” grant cycle which runs from Jan. 10 – Feb. 15. Last year, the Foundation granted $17,000 to local organizations. The grantmaking focus was on early literacy, food security and other needs within our county. We were able to fund grants to three Cleburne County schools and two nonprofits that provide hot meals or food sources, among others.
To learn more about how the Foundation is making a difference in your area, contact your local affiliate executive director, Susan Vowels at 501-244-9615 or email cleburnecounty@arcf.org. All donations are tax deductible.
