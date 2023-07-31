Cleburne County Community Foundation hosts Nonprofit Initiative
The Cleburne County Community Foundation will be hosting the Arkansas Nonprofit Initiative at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Heber Springs Community Center. The event will offer free consultation and coaching services, dataset identification and data collection, facilitating collaboration and work on public policy to help nonprofits in the legislature. For more information contact Susan Vowels, executive director of the Cleburne County Community Foundation at (501) 365-6736.
